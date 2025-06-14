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MG ZS EV vs Mitsubishi Outlander

In 2026 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Outlander Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zs ev Outlander
BrandMGMitsubishi
Price₹ 17.99 Lakhs₹ 26.93 Lakhs
Range461 km/charge-
Mileage-8 kmpl
Battery Capacity50.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2360 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)-

Filters
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
Outlander 4X4
₹26.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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MG ZS EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
50.3 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.5 seconds-
Driving Range
461 Km-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Motor Power
129 kW-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp 280 Nm-
Charging Time
9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 70 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMacPherson coil springs with stabilizer bar
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamMulti-link coil spring with stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 70 R16
Length
4323 mm4695 mm
Wheelbase
2585 mm2670 mm
Height
1649 mm1710 mm
Width
1809 mm1810 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
448 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
Economy, Sport, Normal-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Drive Modes Count
3-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
SilverNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoDecals
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
52
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
150000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
46+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.11 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Differential Lock
NoCentre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
3rd Row Seats Type
NoBench
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,94,04331,11,211
Ex-Showroom Price
17,99,00026,93,000
RTO
16,0002,85,300
Insurance
78,5431,32,911
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,71066,872

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Latest Videos

The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
1 Apr 2022
<p>What the ZS EV from Morris Garage seeks to bring in is a wind of change fueled by electric power. It is a long and winding road for the car from a company that struck gold with its first-ever offering in India - Hector - earlier this year. MG is hoping that the ZS EV silently thunders its way and transcends to a movement towards clean mobility. So can the ZS EV from MG muster up enough charge to rise to an audacious challenge? Here's the first drive review.</p>
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22 Feb 2020
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