In 2026 when choosing among the MG ZS EV and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ZS EV vs Outlander Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zs ev
|Outlander
|Brand
|MG
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|Range
|461 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|50.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2360 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)
|-