In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hector plus [2023-2025]
|Virtus
|Brand
|MG
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1451 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3