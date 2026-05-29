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HomeCompare CarsHector Plus [2023-2025] vs Taigun

MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector plus [2023-2025] Taigun
BrandMGVolkswagen
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage12.34 to 15.58 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity1451 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
Hector Plus [2023-2025]
MG Hector Plus [2023-2025]
Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR
₹17.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged Intercooled1.0L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
15.58 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18205/60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil SpringRear twist beam
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut + Coil SpringsMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18205/60 R16
Length
4699 mm1760 mm
Ground Clearance
192 mm-
Wheelbase
2750 mm2651 mm
Height
1760 mm1612 mm
Width
1835 mm4221 mm
Bootspace
155 litres385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows-
Seating Capacity
6 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres50 Litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveStatic
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
5-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
86
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Touch Screen Size
14 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display7" Touch Screen
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Interior Colours
Argil Brown & Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,60,05512,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
17,49,80010,99,900
RTO
2,30,2551,20,620
Insurance
79,50039,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,27827,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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