In 2026 when choosing among the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hector plus [2023-2025]
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|MG
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1451 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-