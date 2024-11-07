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HomeCompare CarsHector Plus [2023-2025] vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder

MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026 when choosing among the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector plus [2023-2025] Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandMGToyota
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage12.34 to 15.58 kmpl19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1451 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Hector Plus [2023-2025]
MG Hector Plus [2023-2025]
Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR
₹17.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Rear Right Side
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Right Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged Intercooled1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.58 kmpl21.11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut + Coil SpringsMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18215 / 60 R17
Length
4699 mm4365 mm
Ground Clearance
192 mm-
Wheelbase
2750 mm2600 mm
Height
1760 mm1645 mm
Width
1835 mm1795 mm
Bootspace
155 litres373 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
6 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
MetallicNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
53
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
82
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
14 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Interior Colours
Argil Brown & BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,60,05512,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
17,49,80011,31,000
RTO
2,30,2551,25,730
Insurance
79,50012,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,27827,281
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong Hybrid technologyStylish looks

Cons

Drive lacks enthusiasmCompromised boot space

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Latest Car & Bike News

JSW MG Motor has added two new variants to the existing lineup of Hector SUV. The two new variants have been added to the Hector Plus seven-seater version of the SUV.
MG Motor expands Hector Plus SUV lineup with 2 new variants. Check price, features
7 Nov 2024
MG Hector and Hector Plus, the two major revenue churner models for the automaker, have become costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 as part of the automaker's latest price revision strategy.
MG Hector & Hector Plus get pricier by up to 30,000. Variant-wise prices detailed
7 Apr 2026
Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,999, the Aero Black Edition styling package for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a distinctive visual upgrade to the SUV.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Aero Black Edition package, priced at 31,999
12 Aug 2026
Hyundai Alcazar has received a significantly revamped avatar just a few days ago, which comes revising its competition with rivals such as MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700.
2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Which one should be your choice
15 Sept 2024
The Prestige Package bring in 10 dealer fitted accesories to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
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7 Jul 2025
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, one of Triumph's most powerful bikes, has just launched in the Indian markets.
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8 Jul 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
21 Jul 2020
The MG M9 is the first electric MPV for India and offers a single-charge range of 500 km.
JSW MG Motor unveils M9 electric luxury MPV. Bookings open, to launch soon
19 Jan 2025
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
17 Jan 2023
The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
14 Jul 2020
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