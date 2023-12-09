In 2024 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs 10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT. Hector Plus : 1451 cc engine, 15.58 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less