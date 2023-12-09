Saved Articles

MG Hector Plus vs Toyota Rumion

In 2024 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus
Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR
₹17.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,19,70011,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
17,49,80010,29,000
RTO
1,90,9801,14,900
Insurance
78,42051,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
43,41125,713

