Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector plus [2023-2025] Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand MG Toyota Price ₹ 17.5 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Mileage 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1451 cc 2694 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.