In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hector plus [2023-2025]
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|MG
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1451 cc
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4