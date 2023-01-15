Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Engine
|1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹20,19,700
|₹23,57,421
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,49,800
|₹19,99,000
|RTO
|₹1,90,980
|₹2,49,875
|Insurance
|₹78,420
|₹1,07,946
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹43,411
|₹50,670