In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hector plus [2023-2025]
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|MG
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1451 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4