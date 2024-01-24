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HomeCompare CarsHector Plus [2023-2025] vs Tigor EV

MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026 when choosing among the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector plus [2023-2025] Tigor ev
BrandMGTata
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-315 km/charge
Mileage12.34 to 15.58 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-26 kWh
Engine Capacity1451 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Hector Plus [2023-2025]
MG Hector Plus [2023-2025]
Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR
₹17.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged IntercooledPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.58 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm74 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil SpringTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut + Coil SpringsIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18175 / 65 R14
Length
4699 mm3993 mm
Ground Clearance
192 mm172 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm2450 mm
Height
1760 mm1532 mm
Width
1835 mm1677 mm
Bootspace
155 litres316 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
6 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
Passive-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
53
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
8No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
14 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Interior Colours
Argil Brown & BlackLight Grey & Black
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,60,05512,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
17,49,80012,49,000
RTO
2,30,25510,730
Insurance
79,50035,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,27827,843
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors is planning to upgrade the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Nexon EV as 'acti.ev' vehicles
Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV to get modernised as 'acti.ev' vehicles
24 Jan 2024
JSW MG Motor has added two new variants to the existing lineup of Hector SUV. The two new variants have been added to the Hector Plus seven-seater version of the SUV.
MG Motor expands Hector Plus SUV lineup with 2 new variants. Check price, features
7 Nov 2024
MG Hector and Hector Plus, the two major revenue churner models for the automaker, have become costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 as part of the automaker's latest price revision strategy.
MG Hector & Hector Plus get pricier by up to 30,000. Variant-wise prices detailed
7 Apr 2026
Tata Tigor EV goes up against sibling Nexon EV in the Indian electric vehicle market. Looking at creating inroads in the private PV EV space, can this battery-powered car change perceptions?
2021 Tata Tigor EV first drive review: Splashy drive in 'affordable' package
13 Dec 2023
Hyundai Alcazar has received a significantly revamped avatar just a few days ago, which comes revising its competition with rivals such as MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700.
2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Which one should be your choice
15 Sept 2024
Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%
2 Jun 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
21 Jul 2020
The MG M9 is the first electric MPV for India and offers a single-charge range of 500 km.
JSW MG Motor unveils M9 electric luxury MPV. Bookings open, to launch soon
19 Jan 2025
Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
14 Jul 2020
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
8 Sept 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings.
Made-in-India Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings
31 Aug 2021
View all
 

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