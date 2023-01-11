Saved Articles

MG Hector Plus vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus
Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR
₹17.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled2.0 L Kryotec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,19,70017,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
17,49,80014,99,400
RTO
1,90,9801,94,375
Insurance
78,42073,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
43,41137,990

