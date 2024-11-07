Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector plus [2023-2025] Safari [2021-2023] Brand MG Tata Price ₹ 17.5 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1451 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.