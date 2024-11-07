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HomeCompare CarsHector Plus [2023-2025] vs Safari [2021-2023]

MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector plus [2023-2025] Safari [2021-2023]
BrandMGTata
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Mileage12.34 to 15.58 kmpl14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1451 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Hector Plus [2023-2025]
MG Hector Plus [2023-2025]
Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR
₹17.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged Intercooled2.0 L Kryotec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.58 kmpl16.14
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18235 / 70 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil SpringSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut + Coil SpringsIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18235 / 70 R16
Length
4699 mm4661
Ground Clearance
192 mm205
Wheelbase
2750 mm2741
Height
1760 mm1786
Width
1835 mm1894
Bootspace
155 litres447
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
6 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres50
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Third
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Warranty (Years)
52
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
8No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
14 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Interior Colours
Argil Brown & BlackGrey / Black
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,60,05517,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
17,49,80014,99,400
RTO
2,30,2551,94,375
Insurance
79,50073,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,27837,990
Expert Rating

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Latest Car & Bike News

JSW MG Motor has added two new variants to the existing lineup of Hector SUV. The two new variants have been added to the Hector Plus seven-seater version of the SUV.
MG Motor expands Hector Plus SUV lineup with 2 new variants. Check price, features
7 Nov 2024
MG Hector and Hector Plus, the two major revenue churner models for the automaker, have become costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 as part of the automaker's latest price revision strategy.
MG Hector & Hector Plus get pricier by up to 30,000. Variant-wise prices detailed
7 Apr 2026
Hyundai Alcazar has received a significantly revamped avatar just a few days ago, which comes revising its competition with rivals such as MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700.
2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Which one should be your choice
15 Sept 2024
The Tata Safari EV has been spotted testing for the first time ahead of its expected festive-season launch.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time
2 Jun 2026
The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
10 Jul 2026
The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
15 Oct 2023
MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
21 Jul 2020
The MG M9 is the first electric MPV for India and offers a single-charge range of 500 km.
JSW MG Motor unveils M9 electric luxury MPV. Bookings open, to launch soon
19 Jan 2025
Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
18 Oct 2023
The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
14 Jul 2020
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