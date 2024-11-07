Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector plus [2023-2025] nexon ev prime Brand MG Tata Price ₹ 17.5 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1451 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.