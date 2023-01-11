|Engine Type
|1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled
|Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Co-Driver Only
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹20,19,700
|₹18,72,123
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,49,800
|₹17,74,000
|RTO
|₹1,90,980
|₹20,000
|Insurance
|₹78,420
|₹77,623
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹43,411
|₹40,239