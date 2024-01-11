In 2024 when choosing among the MG Hector Plus and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the MG Hector Plus and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs 14.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Hector Plus : 1451 cc engine, 15.58 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less