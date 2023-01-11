|Engine Type
|1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|360 Camera
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|₹43,411
|₹NaN