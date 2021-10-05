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MG Hector vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector Vento
BrandMGVolkswagen
Price₹ 11.99 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage12.34 to 13.79 kmpl16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1451 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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MG Hector Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Parking Camera Display
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol1L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 3000 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.79 kmpl17.69
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5200 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut + Coil SpringsMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil SpringSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17185 / 60 R15
Length
4655 mm4390
Wheelbase
1760 mm2553
Height
1760 mm1467
Width
1835 mm1699
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
587 litres494
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres55
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
SilverNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
SilverNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
44
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Digital DisplayDigital Display
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,77,54911,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,0009,99,900
RTO
1,19,90076,323
Insurance
58,14943,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,60824,078
Expert Rating
-

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