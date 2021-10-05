In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hector
|Vento
|Brand
|MG
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1451 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3