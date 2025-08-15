In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hector
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|MG
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1451 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4