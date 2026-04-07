In 2026 when choosing among the MG Hector and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hector
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|MG
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1451 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-