HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsHector vs Innova Crysta

MG Hector vs Toyota Innova Crysta

Filters
Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹14.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
G-SLF 7 STR
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,00,80623,57,421
Ex-Showroom Price
14,72,80019,99,000
RTO
1,59,2802,49,875
Insurance
68,2261,07,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,55650,670
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Innova Crysta
null | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 25.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Alcazar
1493.0 to 1999.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta vs Alcazar
Hindustan Times
Toyota Innova Crysta
null | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 25.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV700
1997.0 to 2184.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta vs XUV700

Trending cars

View all Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Ferrari PurosangueSuv

Ferrari PurosangueSuv

3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Santa Fe 2023

Hyundai Santa Fe 2023

27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details