In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hector
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|MG
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1451 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4