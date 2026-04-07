In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector vs Tigor Comparison