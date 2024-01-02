Saved Articles

HT Auto
MG Hector vs Tata Tiago

In 2024 when choosing between the MG Hector and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹15.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiago
Tata Tiago
XE
₹5.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled PetrolRevotron 1.2 L
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,31,4996,26,425
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,8005,59,900
RTO
1,61,98031,396
Insurance
69,21934,629
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,21613,464

    Latest News

    Electric cars are inevitable and while there are a few worthy options in India, the penetration of battery-powered four-wheeled mobility options remains quite low.
    Tesla on top but is it time for Indian carmakers to accelerate EV ambitions?
    2 Jan 2024
    Gloster SUV will be the fourth product offering from MG Motor in India.
    Gloster SUV first drive review: MG Motor's tech-loaded battle tank wages war
    13 Dec 2023
    MG Motor India claims electric cars played a key role in the brand's total passenger vehicle sales in 2023.
    Hector, ZS and Comet help MG Motor India post 18% sales growth in 2023 with 56,902 cars
    1 Jan 2024
    MG Motor India has announced big discounts on all its models in December as part of year-end benefits to its customers.
    Hector, Astor and other MG Motor cars get up to 1.50 lakh off in December as part of year-end discount
    8 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
    MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
    9 Feb 2023
    The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
    From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
    17 Jan 2023
    MG Motor is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV this month. In its new avatar, the Hector 2023 will be loaded with more features and tech than the previous edition.
    MG Hector 2023: First Look
    8 Jan 2023
    Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
    Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
    21 Jan 2023
