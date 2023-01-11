Saved Articles

MG Hector vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the MG Hector and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹14.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol2.0 L Kryotec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,00,80617,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
14,72,80014,99,400
RTO
1,59,2801,94,375
Insurance
68,22673,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,55637,990

