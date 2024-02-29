In 2024 when choosing among the MG Hector and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the MG Hector and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Hector vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector Punch ev Brand MG Tata Price ₹ 15 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1451 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -