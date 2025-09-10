In 2026 when choosing among the MG Hector and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hector
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|MG
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312.0
|Mileage
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1451 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs