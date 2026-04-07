In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector vs Triber Comparison