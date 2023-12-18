Saved Articles

MG Hector vs Nissan Magnite

In 2024 when choosing between the MG Hector and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹15.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol1.0L B4D
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,31,4996,70,053
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,8005,99,900
RTO
1,61,98035,426
Insurance
69,21934,227
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,21614,402

    Latest News

    Renault is hoping Kiger is able to storm the sub-compact SUV by making use of its sporty looks and a spacious cabin. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Renault Kiger first drive review: French SUV renaissance tailor-made for India
    18 Dec 2023
    Gloster SUV will be the fourth product offering from MG Motor in India.
    Gloster SUV first drive review: MG Motor's tech-loaded battle tank wages war
    13 Dec 2023
    MG Motor India claims electric cars played a key role in the brand's total passenger vehicle sales in 2023.
    Hector, ZS and Comet help MG Motor India post 18% sales growth in 2023 with 56,902 cars
    1 Jan 2024
    Nissan only has the Magnite in the lineup.
    Nissan Magnite set for a price hike in January'24. Check details
    22 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
    MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
    9 Feb 2023
    MG Motor is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV this month. In its new avatar, the Hector 2023 will be loaded with more features and tech than the previous edition.
    MG Hector 2023: First Look
    8 Jan 2023
    Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
    Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
    9 Oct 2023
    Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
    9 Oct 2023
