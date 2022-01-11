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MG Hector vs Nissan Kicks

In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector vs Kicks Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector Kicks
BrandMGNissan
Price₹ 11.99 Lakhs₹ 9.5 Lakhs
Mileage12.34 to 13.79 kmpl13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1451 cc1330 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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MG Hector Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol1.5 HR15
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 3000 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.79 kmpl13.9
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5200 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut + Coil SpringsMcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil SpringTorsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17215 / 65 R16
Length
4655 mm4384
Wheelbase
1760 mm2673
Height
1760 mm1669
Width
1835 mm1813
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
587 litres400
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres50
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
SilverNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
SilverCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000050000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
44
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Digital DisplayNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,77,54910,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,0009,49,990
RTO
1,19,90073,609
Insurance
58,14930,779
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,60822,673

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15 Dec 2025
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