In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector vs Kicks Comparison