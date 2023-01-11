HT Auto
Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹14.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol1.5 HR15
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,00,80610,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
14,72,8009,49,990
RTO
1,59,28073,609
Insurance
68,22630,779
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,55622,673
