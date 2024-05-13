HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsHector vs ZS EV

MG Hector vs MG ZS EV

In 2024 when choosing among the MG Hector and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector Zs ev
BrandMGMG
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage12.34 to 15.58 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1451 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Filters
Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹18.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled PetrolThree Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut + Coil SpringsMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17215 / 55 R17
Length
4699 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
1760 mm2585 mm
Height
1760 mm1649 mm
Width
1835 mm1809 mm
Bootspace
587 litres448 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
No360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,16,68219,96,687
Ex-Showroom Price
13,98,80018,98,000
RTO
1,51,88016,000
Insurance
65,50282,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,74842,916
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Spacious and premium cabinSmart front designFeature additions
Cons
No auto transmission on dieselInfotainment unit in need of OTA updateBody roll on winding curves

Trending cars

  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    In India, MG is likely to introduce a strong-hybrid powertrain for the new Astor
    Upcoming MG ZS EV patent leaked, features refreshed design all-around
    13 May 2024
    Tata Motors aims to increase its market share in the Indian electric car market through a multipronged approach that emphasises new EV launches, setting up a supportive charging infrastructure and market development.
    Tata Motors aims to ramp up its EV game through a multipronged strategy
    13 May 2024
    Tata Motors believe that hybrids should not be the primary focus of government incentives, as they are seen as a temporary solution.
    Tata Motors questions hybrid cars' environmental impact, advocates for EVs
    13 May 2024
    Biden administration announced rules for an ambitious plan to expand the EV charging infrastructure and jump-start EV adoption in the US in 2023.
    Tesla's massive layoffs threaten to slow Biden's plan to electrify highways
    13 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
    Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
    11 Apr 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    View all
     