In 2024 when choosing among the MG Hector and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Hector vs ZS EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hector Zs ev Brand MG MG Price ₹ 13.99 Lakhs ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Range - 461 km/charge Mileage 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 50.3 kWh Engine Capacity 1451 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)