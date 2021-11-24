Search
Mg Hector vs Tata Safari Car Comparison
Sharp 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT Dual Tone
Sharp 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT
Sharp 1.5 Petrol Turbo DCT Dual Tone
Sharp 1.5 Petrol Turbo DCT
Sharp 1.5 Petrol CVT
Smart 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT
Sharp 1.5 Petrol Turbo Hybrid MT Dual Tone
Sharp 1.5 Petrol Turbo Hybrid MT
Smart 1.5 Petrol CVT
Smart 1.5 Petrol Turbo DCT
Shine 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT
Smart 1.5 Petrol Turbo Hybrid MT
Super 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT
Shine 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT
Super 1.5 Petrol Turbo Hybrid MT
Style 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT
Shine 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT
Super 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT
Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT
₹ 19.41 Lakhs
(Avg. ex showroom price)
XZA Plus Gold 6 STR
XZA Plus Gold
XZA Plus Adventure New
XZA Plus 6S Adventure New
XZA Plus New
XZ Plus Gold 6 STR
XZ Plus Gold
XZA Plus 6S Adventure
XZA Plus Adventure
XZA Plus 6S New
XZA Plus 6S
XZA Plus
XZA New
XZ Plus Adventure New
XZA
XZ Plus 6S Adventure New
XZ Plus New
XZ Plus 6S Adventure
XZ Plus Adventure
XZ Plus 6 S New
XZ Plus 6 STR
XZ Plus
XTA Plus
XZ New
XZ
XT Plus New
XT Plus
XT New
XT
XMA
XM
XE
₹ 23.18 Lakhs
(Avg. ex showroom price)
30 TFSI Premium petrol
₹ 41.49 Lakhs
(Avg. ex showroom price)
Add 1st Car
Add 2nd Car
Add 3rd Car
Compare Now
Please select all parameters to compare
Can't compare same variant, Please select other car or variant
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
-
Driving Range
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
-
Mileage (ARAI)
Drivetrain
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
169 bhp @ 3750 rpm
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Turbocharged
-
Fuel Type
Emission Standard
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Rear Brake Type
Spare Wheel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
235 / 60 R18
-
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
-
Front Brake Type
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Helical Spring Torsion Beam
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
-
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Stabilizer Bar
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
-
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18
235 / 60 R18
-
Dimensions & Weight
Length
Wheelbase
Height
Width
Capacity
Bootspace
No of Seating Rows
Seating Capacity
Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Tilt & Telescopic
-
Cabin-Boot Access
Cruise Control
Heater
Parking Sensors
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Reverse Camera with Guidance
-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Co-Driver Only
-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Electronic - Internal Only
-
12V Power Outlets
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Blower, Vents on Pillars
-
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Electronic 2 Trips
-
Shift Indicator
Door Ajar Warning
Clock
Low Fuel Level Warning
Tachometer
Instantaneous Consumption
Gear Indicator
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Analogue - Digital
-
Average Speed
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Average Fuel Consumption
Distance to Empty
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Child Safety Lock
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Central Locking
Exterior
Rub - Strips
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Roof Mounted Antenna
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Cladding - Black/Grey
-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
-
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
-
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Front & Rear
-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Rear Defogger
One Touch -Down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Exterior Door Handles
Interior Door Handles
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Front & Rear
-
Rear Windshield Blind
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Electric Tailgate Release
-
Rear Wiper
One Touch - Up
Side Window Blinds
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Sunglass Holder
Cooled Glove Box
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Front, Second & Third
-
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Warranty (Kilometres)
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
Glove Box Lamp
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Front and Rear
-
Rear Reading Lamp
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Co-Driver Only
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Multi-colour
-
Automatic Head Lamps
Headlights
Headlight Height Adjuster
Tail Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Halogen
-
Follow me home headlamps
Puddle Lamps
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
Steering mounted controls
Wireless Charger
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
-
iPod Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Phone & Audio Streaming
-
Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
AM/FM Radio
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Not Available
-
MP3 Playback
USB Compatibility
GPS Navigation System
Voice Command
Aux Compatibility
Display
Touch-screen Display
Touch-screen Display
-
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Geo-Fence
Find My Car
Emergency Call
Braking & Traction
Differential Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Hill Hold Control
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Hill Descent Control
Brake Assist (BA)
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Seat Belt Warning
NCAP Rating
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Seats & Upholstery
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
-
Seat Upholstery
Interiors
Driver Armrest
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
With Cup Holder
-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
60:40 split
-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
-
Interior Colours
Champagne and Black Dual Tone
Oyster White / Black
-
Ventilated Seats
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front, Second & Third
-
Ventilated Seat Type
Front Seatback Pockets
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
-
Tata Safari Expert Review
Tata Safari is essentially the three-row version of Harrier and is aimed at larger families. In terms of space, there is much to like inside this car which is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The feature list is also impressive but the lack of a petrol motor may put off many. The steering is also on the heavier side while boot space is negligible if all seats in all three rows are up.
