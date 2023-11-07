In 2026 when choosing between the MG Gloster and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs S60 Comparison