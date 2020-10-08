HT Auto
MG Gloster vs Toyota Hilux

Gloster
MG Gloster
Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹29.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
STD 4X4 MT
₹33.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
375 Nm @ 1500 rpm420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 4000 rpm201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceVisual display
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
4-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Instrumentation
Rear row
