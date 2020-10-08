|Engine Type
|2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4
|-
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|375 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|4WD / AWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|161 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Visual display
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|4
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof
|-
