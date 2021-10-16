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MG Gloster vs Mitsubishi Outlander

In 2026 when choosing between the MG Gloster and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs Outlander Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gloster Outlander
BrandMGMitsubishi
Price₹ 41.07 Lakhs₹ 26.93 Lakhs
Mileage10 kmpl8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1996 cc2360 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gloster
MG Gloster
Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹41.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
Outlander 4X4
₹26.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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MG Gloster Visual Comparison

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Headlight
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I44B 12 2.4 DOCH
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
373.5 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm222 Nm @ 4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10 kmpl8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
159 bhp @ 4000 rpm165 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 4
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2360 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19215 / 70 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Dual Helix Independent SuspensionMacPherson coil springs with stabilizer bar
Rear Suspension
Five Link Integral SuspensionMulti-link coil spring with stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R19215 / 70 R16
Length
4985 mm4695 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2670 mm
Kerb Weight
2510 kg1602 kg
Height
1867 mm1710 mm
Width
1926 mm1810 mm
Bootspace
343 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres60 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
43
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoDecals
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
HalogenLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
126+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
12.2 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoCentre
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Luxury Brown / BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,70,60531,11,211
Ex-Showroom Price
41,06,80026,93,000
RTO
5,23,6802,85,300
Insurance
1,39,6251,32,911
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,02,53866,872
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceSpacious cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

ExpensiveNo petrol engine

Gloster Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
MG Glosterundefined | Diesel | Automatic₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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