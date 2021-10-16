In 2026 when choosing between the MG Gloster and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs Outlander Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gloster
|Outlander
|Brand
|MG
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 41.07 Lakhs
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|2360 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4