In 2026 when choosing between the MG Gloster and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gloster
|Countryman
|Brand
|MG
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 41.07 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4