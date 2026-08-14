In 2026 when choosing between the MG Gloster and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs Cooper JCW Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gloster
|Cooper jcw
|Brand
|MG
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 41.07 Lakhs
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4