In 2026 when choosing between the MG Gloster and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gloster
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|MG
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 41.07 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4