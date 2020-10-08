HT Auto
MG Gloster vs MINI Cooper

Gloster
MG Gloster
Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹29.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I42.0 Petrol
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
375 Nm @ 1500 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 4000 rpm189 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedYes
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
42
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,82,78843,87,490
Ex-Showroom Price
29,98,00038,00,000
RTO
3,81,7804,09,000
Insurance
1,02,5081,77,990
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,85894,304
