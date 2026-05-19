In 2026 when choosing between the MG Gloster and MINI Cooper, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs Cooper Comparison