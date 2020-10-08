Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4
|2.0 Petrol
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|375 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|161 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|189 bhp
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|4
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹34,82,788
|₹43,87,490
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹29,98,000
|₹38,00,000
|RTO
|₹3,81,780
|₹4,09,000
|Insurance
|₹1,02,508
|₹1,77,990
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹74,858
|₹94,304