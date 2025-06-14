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MG Gloster vs MG ZS EV

In 2026 when choosing among the MG Gloster and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gloster Zs ev
BrandMGMG
Price₹ 41.07 Lakhs₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage10 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1996 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Filters
Gloster
MG Gloster
Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹41.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MG Gloster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Side Mirror Glass
Dashboard
Headlight
Cup Holders Front
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
373.5 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
159 bhp @ 4000 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Dual Helix Independent SuspensionMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Five Link Integral SuspensionTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R19215 / 55 R17
Length
4985 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2585 mm
Kerb Weight
2510 kg-
Height
1867 mm1649 mm
Width
1926 mm1809 mm
Bootspace
343 litres448 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
4Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
MetallicNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No150000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
124
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
12.2 inch10.11 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Luxury Brown / BlackDark Grey
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,70,60518,94,043
Ex-Showroom Price
41,06,80017,99,000
RTO
5,23,68016,000
Insurance
1,39,62578,543
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,02,53840,710
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceSpacious cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

ExpensiveNo petrol engine

Gloster Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
MG Glosterundefined | Diesel | Automatic₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gloster vs Fortuner

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Latest Car & Bike News

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14 Jun 2025
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18 Dec 2024
The MG Astor, Hector and Gloster, now get thier prices slashed by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.04 lakh, depending on the car.
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4 Dec 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
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<p>What the ZS EV from Morris Garage seeks to bring in is a wind of change fueled by electric power. It is a long and winding road for the car from a company that struck gold with its first-ever offering in India - Hector - earlier this year. MG is hoping that the ZS EV silently thunders its way and transcends to a movement towards clean mobility. So can the ZS EV from MG muster up enough charge to rise to an audacious challenge? Here's the first drive review.</p>
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MG Gloster SUV: First drive review
25 Sept 2020
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
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