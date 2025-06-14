In 2026 when choosing among the MG Gloster and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs ZS EV Comparison