In 2024 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Volkswagen Virtus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace and Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs 11.21 Lakh (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Virtus: 999 cc engine, 19.4 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
