In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Volkswagen Vento, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Comet ev
|Vento
|Brand
|MG
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Range
|230 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|17.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)
|-