In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Comet ev
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|MG
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Range
|230 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|17.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)
|-