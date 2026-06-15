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MG Comet EV vs Toyota Urban Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Comet ev Urban cruiser
BrandMGToyota
Price₹ 7.5 Lakhs₹ 8.5 Lakhs
Range230 km/charge-
Mileage-17 to 18.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity17.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1462 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-

Filters
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Mid Grade MT
₹8.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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MG Comet EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking-
Battery Capacity
17.3 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
19.97 seconds-
Driving Range
230 Km817
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
41 bhp, 110 Nm-
Charging Time
7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.2 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 70 R12205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 70 R12205 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors5
Length
2974 mm3995
Wheelbase
2010 mm2500
Height
1640 mm1640
Width
1505 mm1790
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
120000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
24
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable2 Din
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Starlight BlackBlack/Dark Brown
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,93,6589,83,483
Ex-Showroom Price
7,49,8008,72,500
RTO
9,00064,350
Insurance
34,35846,133
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,05821,138
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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Latest Car & Bike News

The ⁠MG Comet EV's base variant Executive is an ultra-budget city runabout sans a touchscreen and advanced safety, while the top-trim Exclusive adds fast charging, dual 10.25-inch screens, 6 airbags, ESC, and leatherette seats.
MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive variants: Which one offers better value for money
15 Jun 2026
MG Comet EV BaaS prices range between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.36 lakh, depending on the variants, while the battery rental is uniform across the trims at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.20 per kilometre.
Planning to buy the MG Comet EV? Variant-wise BaaS schemes detailed
1 Jun 2026
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is essentially the rebadged and rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, while both are the first electric cars of their respective brands in India.
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Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
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The first Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella customer delivery took place at a dealership in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
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  News

Latest Videos

MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
11 May 2023
MG Comet EV offers great manoeuvrability through thick urban traffic and narrow lanes, making it a practical choice even in tight parking spots.
MG Comet's day out in Old Delhi: How practical is India's most affordable EV?
9 Jun 2023
Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
11 Jun 2024
The MG M9 is the first electric MPV for India and offers a single-charge range of 500 km.
JSW MG Motor unveils M9 electric luxury MPV. Bookings open, to launch soon
19 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
Toyota Motor has launched the Maruti Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options as well as a CNG version.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
3 Apr 2024
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