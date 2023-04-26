Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Battery Capacity
|17.3 kWh
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous
|-
|Driving Range
|230 Km
|817
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Battery
|17.3 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|41 rpm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Co-Driver Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹8,43,548
|₹9,83,483
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,98,000
|₹8,72,500
|RTO
|₹9,000
|₹64,350
|Insurance
|₹36,048
|₹46,133
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹18,131
|₹21,138
MG Comet EV is the smallest and most-affordable electric car in the Indian market at present. It is a two-door, four-seat compact vehicle that is positioned as an urban mobility solution, and will divide opinions as far as its styling and dimensions are concerned. With a 17.3 kWh battery pack at its core, the EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms although the real world range is likely to be un...Read More