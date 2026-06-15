In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Comet ev
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|MG
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Range
|230 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|17.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)
|-