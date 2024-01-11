In 2024, when choosing between the MG Comet EV and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
MG Comet EV Price starts at 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
