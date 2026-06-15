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MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago NRG, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Comet ev Tiago nrg
BrandMGTata
Price₹ 7.5 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Range230 km/charge-
Mileage-20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity17.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1199 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-

Filters
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MG Comet EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Grille
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking-
Battery Capacity
17.3 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
19.97 seconds-
Driving Range
230 Km703 Km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
41 bhp, 110 Nm-
Charging Time
7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.2 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 70 R12175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil SuspensionSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
145 / 70 R12175 / 60 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Length
2974 mm3802 mm
Wheelbase
2010 mm2400 mm
Height
1640 mm1537 mm
Width
1505 mm1677 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Tachometer
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredPiano Black
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
LEDHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
120000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
28
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Split Rear Seat
50:50 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Starlight BlackCharcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,93,6588,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
7,49,8007,19,990
RTO
9,00059,399
Insurance
34,35840,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,05817,633
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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Latest Car & Bike News

The ⁠MG Comet EV's base variant Executive is an ultra-budget city runabout sans a touchscreen and advanced safety, while the top-trim Exclusive adds fast charging, dual 10.25-inch screens, 6 airbags, ESC, and leatherette seats.
MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive variants: Which one offers better value for money
15 Jun 2026
MG Comet EV BaaS prices range between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.36 lakh, depending on the variants, while the battery rental is uniform across the trims at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.20 per kilometre.
Planning to buy the MG Comet EV? Variant-wise BaaS schemes detailed
1 Jun 2026
The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG and 2025 Tata Tiago come with a host of design differences, but on the powertrain front they share the same engine and transmission choices.
2025 Tata Tiago NRG vs Tata Tiago: Key changes that differ these two hatchbacks
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2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Here's what has changed on the rugged edition of the hatchback
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Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications
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  News

Latest Videos

MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
11 May 2023
Tata Motors has launched a sporty-looking version of the Tiago hatchback called Tiago NRG at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.57 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Tiago NRG: First Look
12 Aug 2021
MG Comet EV offers great manoeuvrability through thick urban traffic and narrow lanes, making it a practical choice even in tight parking spots.
MG Comet's day out in Old Delhi: How practical is India's most affordable EV?
9 Jun 2023
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