In 2024 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Tata Punch CNG, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace and Tata Punch CNG Price starts at Rs 7.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pure iCNG.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Punch CNG: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
