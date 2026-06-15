In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Tata Punch, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Punch Comparison