hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsComet EV vs Punch

MG Comet EV vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Tata Punch, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Comet ev Punch
BrandMGTata
Price₹ 7.5 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Range230 km/charge-
Mileage-18 to 20 kmpl
Battery Capacity17.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1199 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-

Filters
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

MG Comet EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Center Console
Grille
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking-
Battery Capacity
17.3 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
19.97 seconds-
Driving Range
230 Km-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
41 bhp, 110 Nm-
Charging Time
7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.2 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 70 R12195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil SuspensionSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
145 / 70 R12195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Length
2974 mm3876 mm
Wheelbase
2010 mm2445 mm
Height
1640 mm1615 mm
Width
1505 mm1742 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Tachometer
No-
Shift Indicator
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
LEDNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
120000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
2No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Interior Colours
Starlight Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,93,6586,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
7,49,8005,59,000
RTO
9,00031,360
Insurance
34,35834,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,05813,443
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The ⁠MG Comet EV's base variant Executive is an ultra-budget city runabout sans a touchscreen and advanced safety, while the top-trim Exclusive adds fast charging, dual 10.25-inch screens, 6 airbags, ESC, and leatherette seats.
MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive variants: Which one offers better value for money
15 Jun 2026
Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch sit in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive categories.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Monthly EMI comparison
13 Aug 2026
MG Comet EV BaaS prices range between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.36 lakh, depending on the variants, while the battery rental is uniform across the trims at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.20 per kilometre.
Planning to buy the MG Comet EV? Variant-wise BaaS schemes detailed
1 Jun 2026
Tata Punch EV scored 5 out of 5 star rating in the crash test.
Tata Punch EV Facelift scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test
29 Jul 2026
Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications
1 Jun 2026
The Tata Punch EV comes as an affordable take on the sub-four-metre electric SUV segment, while the Kia Syros EV is a more premium offering.
Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison
11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
11 May 2023
MG Comet EV offers great manoeuvrability through thick urban traffic and narrow lanes, making it a practical choice even in tight parking spots.
MG Comet's day out in Old Delhi: How practical is India's most affordable EV?
9 Jun 2023
The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Sierra SUV debuts, to rival Creta, Thar Roxx
17 Jan 2025
Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
The MG M9 is the first electric MPV for India and offers a single-charge range of 500 km.
JSW MG Motor unveils M9 electric luxury MPV. Bookings open, to launch soon
19 Jan 2025
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers