In 2024, when choosing between the MG Comet EV and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and
In 2024, when choosing between the MG Comet EV and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
MG Comet EV Price starts at 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace, Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less