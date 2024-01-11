In 2024, when choosing between the MG Comet EV and Tata Nexon EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
In 2024, when choosing between the MG Comet EV and Tata Nexon EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
MG Comet EV Price starts at 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace, Tata Nexon EV Price starts at 14.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less