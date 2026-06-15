In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Comet ev
|Nexon [2020-2023]
|Brand
|MG
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|₹ 7 Lakhs
|Range
|230 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|17.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)
|-