In 2023 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Renault Triber, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2023 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Renault Triber, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace and Renault Triber Price starts at Rs 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RXL EASY-R AMT.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Triber: 999 cc engine, 18.29 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less