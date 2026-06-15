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MG Comet EV vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Renault Triber, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Comet ev Triber
BrandMGRenault
Price₹ 7.5 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Range230 km/charge-
Mileage-18 kmpl
Battery Capacity17.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-

Filters
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MG Comet EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Wiper
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Headlight
Front Left Side
Upholstery Details
Front Fog Lamp
Ac Controls
Door Handle
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking-
Battery Capacity
17.3 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
19.97 seconds-
Driving Range
230 Km-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
41 bhp, 110 Nm-
Charging Time
7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.2 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
145 / 70 R12165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil SuspensionTorison Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
145 / 70 R12165 / 80 R14
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Length
2974 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2010 mm2636 mm
Height
1640 mm1643 mm
Width
1505 mm1734 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
LEDNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
No-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
120000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
26 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoHD Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Starlight Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,93,6586,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
7,49,8005,80,875
RTO
9,00023,235
Insurance
34,35828,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,05813,602
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
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