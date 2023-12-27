Saved Articles

MG Comet EV vs Renault Triber

In 2023 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Renault Triber, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Pace
₹7.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Triber
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
17.3 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
230 Km731.6
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Battery
17.3 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Max Motor Performance
41 rpm-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,43,5487,42,839
Ex-Showroom Price
7,98,0006,63,200
RTO
9,00037,346
Insurance
36,04833,444
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,13115,789
Expert Reviews
3.5 out of 5
Verdict

MG Comet EV is the smallest and most-affordable electric car in the Indian market at present. It is a two-door, four-seat compact vehicle that is positioned as an urban mobility solution, and will divide opinions as far as its styling and dimensions are concerned. With a 17.3 kWh battery pack at its core, the EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms although the real world range is likely to be un...

der 200 kms.<br>Do not expect the Comet EV to be a powerhouse as its single, rear-axle-mounted motor is capable of a peak power output of 41 hp and offers 110 Nm of peak torque. Although it has three drive modes and is zippy enough in city speeds, its top speed is capped at 100 kmph. A turning radius of under four meters helps the EV navigate tight corners well and a soft suspension helps cushion bumps. But it gets unnerving at high speeds and there is noticeable body roll at speeds above 80 kmph.<br>Its compact dimensions help it fit into tight spaces but there is not much space in the otherwise well-appointed cabin that is done in a pleasing shade of grey. The front passenger seat slides forward to create space for entry into and exit from the rear seats, and boot space is negligible. The rear seats, however, split fold for cargo storage options. The feature list includes two 10.25-inch screens and there are plenty of storage options all around. The two-spoke steering wheel has iPod-inspired controls.<br>The Comet EV tends to look its best in darker shades and there are three single-tone and two dual-tone hues available. Additionally, MG is offering body graphics on the EV as well.<br>At its introductory price point, the Comet EV is cheaper than its indirect rivals like Tiago EV from Tata Motors and Citroen eC3. It is likely to be an option for small families that already have at least one other vehicle in the garage. But it may not make much sense as the solitary mobility option and its presence is likely to be restricted within the confines of big metropolitan cities, especially because it takes around seven hours to power the EV back to full.

Read More

