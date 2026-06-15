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MG Comet EV vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Renault Kwid, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Comet ev Kwid
BrandMGRenault
Price₹ 7.5 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Range230 km/charge-
Mileage-21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity17.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-

Filters
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MG Comet EV Visual Comparison

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Front View
Rear View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking-
Battery Capacity
17.3 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
19.97 seconds-
Driving Range
230 Km-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
41 bhp, 110 Nm-
Charging Time
7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricCNG
Minimum Turning Radius
4.2 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
145 / 70 R12-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil SuspensionTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 70 R12-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Length
2974 mm3731 mm
Wheelbase
2010 mm2422 mm
Height
1640 mm1474 mm
Width
1505 mm1579 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Tachometer
No-
Shift Indicator
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
No-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenYes
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
No-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
120000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
2-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Starlight Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
EMI
17,058NaN
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
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Expiring on 1 Sept
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Latest Car & Bike News

The ⁠MG Comet EV's base variant Executive is an ultra-budget city runabout sans a touchscreen and advanced safety, while the top-trim Exclusive adds fast charging, dual 10.25-inch screens, 6 airbags, ESC, and leatherette seats.
MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive variants: Which one offers better value for money
15 Jun 2026
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MG Comet EV BaaS prices range between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.36 lakh, depending on the variants, while the battery rental is uniform across the trims at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.20 per kilometre.
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Latest Videos

MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
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