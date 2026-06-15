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MG Comet EV vs Renault Kiger

In 2026 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and Renault Kiger, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive and Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Comet EV vs Kiger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Comet ev Kiger
BrandMGRenault
Price₹ 7.5 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Range230 km/charge-
Mileage-18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity17.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-

Filters
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MG Comet EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Top View
Seat Headrest
Ac Controls
Door Handle
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking-
Battery Capacity
17.3 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
19.97 seconds-
Driving Range
230 Km-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
41 bhp, 110 Nm-
Charging Time
7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.2 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 70 R12195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil SuspensionTorsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
145 / 70 R12195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Length
2974 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2010 mm2500 mm
Height
1640 mm1605 mm
Width
1505 mm1750 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Tachometer
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
120000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
8No
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
2No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesN0
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Starlight Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,93,6586,43,117
Ex-Showroom Price
7,49,8005,81,000
RTO
9,00032,240
Insurance
34,35829,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,05813,823
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits
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Latest Car & Bike News

The ⁠MG Comet EV's base variant Executive is an ultra-budget city runabout sans a touchscreen and advanced safety, while the top-trim Exclusive adds fast charging, dual 10.25-inch screens, 6 airbags, ESC, and leatherette seats.
MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive variants: Which one offers better value for money
15 Jun 2026
MG Comet EV BaaS prices range between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.36 lakh, depending on the variants, while the battery rental is uniform across the trims at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.20 per kilometre.
Planning to buy the MG Comet EV? Variant-wise BaaS schemes detailed
1 Jun 2026
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Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications
1 Jun 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
11 May 2023
MG Comet EV offers great manoeuvrability through thick urban traffic and narrow lanes, making it a practical choice even in tight parking spots.
MG Comet's day out in Old Delhi: How practical is India's most affordable EV?
9 Jun 2023
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