In 2024 when choosing among the MG Comet EV and MG Hector, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace and MG Hector Price starts at Rs 15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
